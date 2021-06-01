Transcript for Protests intensify in and outside the US Capitol

Kenneth moon outside the capital are we seeing. George is an incredible scene. Near you hear that. These people leave. No they lose their right today and hold back from the capital budget. I'm on Pennsylvania Avenue where people marching. From the ellipse from the White House they actually took up a lot industries they marched. Disney animated cars on constitution and then take a look you right there to the west of the capital there are people on these players have. There were ads mirror image of their banging on the window they're banging on the doors ball I think at the sea of red and blue from signs waving right there. These folks are. Really fired up as we now have they tried to storm a camera and they stormed the capital. Georgia one point as were walking we are people chanting. We took the capital weeks the capital because they wanted to make sure their voices were heard. Com at this point it is an incredible situation because we now have a National Guard. They are coming by the damn close to the capital we saw at one point. At least twenty federal protective service cars that were heading right for the capital we also saw cars heading toward the White House because. Up and down the streets here in DC. It is quite a situation is an intense situation. As federal and local authorities try to keep com try to keep control here in the streets of DC. But at this point George. We do not see that happening we see it from supporters who are all. Over the street right now they're chanting and they are yelling they're saying stop the field. They are out fighting for president from. And at this point as we see there on the capitol steps on the west front. Just a sea of humanity just a C Tom supporters who are actually on the steps in what's really striking is obviously. On inauguration on January 20 we are expecting to see. A transition of power there on those same exact stats but at this moment. We see chaos George. Now like this situations escalating quickly and dangerously want to go to Ben Siegel. Apparently an armed standoff now off the house floor Ben and shots have been fired. We're hearing from reporters Georgia were barricaded inside the chamber they've evacuated staffers reporters are hiding on the floor. In the gallery and there are already standoff between. Protesters outside the chamber that walkway where vice president Mike Pence competitors entered the chamber in the center of gloom I enjoyed being blockaded. With what furniture has the protests of the trying to get in capitol police have their guns drawn. Around. The outside of that sort in Kentucky chamber rather where that store it is being in being blocked off and people are you know their shattered glass everywhere and that sound again the reporters at the rumor hearings on the gunshots. As protesters smashing the doors leading into the house chamber right now the standoff would put capitol police. OK and then you say shot city do you believe that reporters inside the room for multiple shots fire. That's yet again and again I'm not in the room with them but but but you had several reporters who are there. In a pool system that is something we actually set up because of the corona virus to limit the number of people there sending out who reports to the rest of the capitol press corps. And then sad day here. Shot what they believed to be gunshots they had seen officers with their guns drawn on the house floor in a confrontation. Whiz these these people who remember who got into the capital outside the chamber so that is what they're telling us right now your deepest.

