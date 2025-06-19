Pulitzer Prize-winning book inspires art museum exhibit honoring Harriet Tubman

Author and professor Dr. Edda Fields-Black discusses her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Combee: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom During the Civil War."

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live