Puppies make new friends at Georgia Aquarium

The Georgia Aquarium might be closed to the general public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but these puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society got the royal treatment.
0:34 | 03/27/20

Puppies make new friends at Georgia Aquarium

