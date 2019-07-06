Now Playing: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dr. John dies at 77

Now Playing: Investigation launched after deadly West Point crash

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, June 7, 2019

Now Playing: Puppy on tracks delays trains in San Francisco

Now Playing: Hyena lives it up in the bath on her birthday

Now Playing: New questions emerge in Americans' deaths at resort

Now Playing: Warriors part owner banned from NBA games

Now Playing: Baltimore police sergeant arrested after allegedly lying about assault

Now Playing: Suspect in missing mom case meets with investigators

Now Playing: Climber describes dramatic rescue from Mt. Rainier

Now Playing: Man plotted Times Square grenade attack: Sources

Now Playing: Deadly floods, tornadoes hit multiple states

Now Playing: 4 climbers rescued from Mount Rainier

Now Playing: Woman carries baby for her sister-in-law born without a uterus

Now Playing: This 5-year-old uses her allowance money to make 'blessing bags' for the homeless

Now Playing: United Airlines turns to NASCAR pit crews for quicker turnover

Now Playing: Honoring heroes on the 75th anniversary of D-Day

Now Playing: D-Day 75th anniversary: Honored and never forgotten

Now Playing: The fight against robocalls