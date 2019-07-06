Puppy on tracks delays trains in San Francisco

More
Trains in San Francisco were held up as workers jumped onto the tracks to save a lost puppy.
0:36 | 06/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puppy on tracks delays trains in San Francisco
Beauty. Beauty. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Trains in San Francisco were held up as workers jumped onto the tracks to save a lost puppy. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63547665","title":"Puppy on tracks delays trains in San Francisco","url":"/US/video/puppy-tracks-delays-trains-san-francisco-63547665"}