'We put ourselves in your shoes': Family meets first responders who saved man's life

More
After rushing man to the hospital, first responders in Pasco County finished the sod he was laying when he had a heart attack.
1:11 | 07/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'We put ourselves in your shoes': Family meets first responders who saved man's life
Two days ago gene work weighs in a hospital. Come back the house and this resource. I think he was laying down sought but work began feeling pressure in his chest even though he thought the feeling would pass. His wife dialed 911. My gut knew it and I went to him and he is buying their kind slate. Side. Might not. And link. Home opener liked it and artifacts stopping at this. In an out of conscious his work could only focus on his tracks enough for first responders to take notice and while work was here. The men and women association ten were finishing. The first thing at the time not even use to write a hard Zack. It was. Your side blame David he saved his life and saved the grass like. Whole lot seeing it for the first time Sunday and his broke down in tears act and believe the generosity just keeps getting sweeter accompanied they bought this shot front. Now re funny bad than 900 dollars they spent on the ordeal also teaching him a few very valuable less. Listening to your wife and west and then going against except. In Pasco County either eat ABC action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56490300,"title":"'We put ourselves in your shoes': Family meets first responders who saved man's life","duration":"1:11","description":"After rushing man to the hospital, first responders in Pasco County finished the sod he was laying when he had a heart attack. ","url":"/US/video/put-shoes-family-meets-responders-saved-mans-life-56490300","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.