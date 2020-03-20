Transcript for Your COVID-19 questions answered

We are back now with doctor John Brownstein of Boston's Children's Hospital with answers to your questions and there are still many coming in each and every day doctor Brownstein. So begin with the first one. Our viewer asks is there any hope for a rapid test I feel in these times of high anxiety days is a long time to wait for results. Yeah I mean the reality is there are a lot of people working on developing faster processor Tass actually what's amazing is some home tests are coming out online as of next week. Come to called Beverly wells an example. Still enforced when we're talking to have the immediate answers that we need but. The efficiency in getting people past is part of it right not waiting in line not having to wait days to get access so. That the timeframe to getting the answers we need is tarnishing even though maybe we don't have immediate rapid answer that we'd love hopefully in the next three to six months well how about. And we hope that is coming so we have our second question a lot of people worried about their kids this viewer asks my kids are on the swim team is it safe for them to go to practice. Does chlorinated water kill the virus the kids will surely get water in their eyes nose and mouth. Here the reality right now is that were all trying to do our part around social distancing so. When we're trying to encourage people to stay at home and have sort of limited interactions he really goes for not just adults but also kids though. We're having kids you know in limited in her actions probably practices of any sports including swim. Probably not the best time to be doing that obviously there's going to be a lot of close proximity in these types of situations so. Again the probably the idea if it did to put those kind of activity is on hold. Now swim practice can wait until were in a better place here in this country and in this world are at our third question. What over the counter medications should you be taking that can help if you test positive. Rights of the reality is you know you're treating. The same ways that you treat a cold right but unfortunately this is a virus. So we're trying to treat the symptoms there is no real treatment now opt for a bit the virus itself unfortunately. There are many studies are going around anti Barros were seen some great early result of clinical trials. But there's no yet a recommendation or around a treatment now it's just all about keeping hydrated in keeping feeder fevers down in the ways that you would have the common cold. Now rest and fluids so I think we're reaching a point if not now soon where. Almost everyone knows someone or of someone who's contracted the virus so this next question is important. They asked if your child or someone you know test positive and completes their self quarantine. Is it then see for them to in Iraq the family members and friends again. Yes so you know the timeframe is still something that's. It is up in the air but what's very interest thing is this idea. Of recovery right because. I think as people recovered they become people that can actually be helpful to the rest of the society right so for the big questions rafting ourselves as. Once you've recovered can you now be contributing member to society while other people are sheltering in place so fourteen days is actually pretty good measure post. You've the post and things that you parent to actually start to engage with people again. The doctor browsing on that note because I had one of our staff asked me to ask you this. If you've gotten it and you've recovered can you get it again could there be a new strain. So right. Now the idea is that immunity is probably gonna last you a good year at least and of course we need to do more studies around us. But this is one that you know we have to do more work on right so the idea that we can do sits neurological tests to check for whether you've had antibodies. If you've actually been recovered again this represents a huge opportunity for how we're gonna get through this pandemic by taking the people that have recovered and making them. Valuable in the response in whatever way we can get them as volunteers so that's. Absolutely that's. Yeah our exit to the big one is our last question from a viewer of this is a big topic today. Some are saying there is a possibility of prescription med easing symptoms so to people that have been taking. Anti malaria as for years have lessened the chance of getting corona virus. You know the reality is we. There is that the data still early but yes in terms of reducing symptoms and recovery obsolete there's some. Some great signs around this product again it's not being recommended yet by the FDA for part of our so we still have to wait and see so. Right now it's you don't of course it's great if you're already taking it for other reasons that to be able to see whether that has direct impact. But again you know there's still some work to be done from clinical studies to know whether it's a real valuable product or not now a glimmer of hope so nonetheless doctor John Brownstein. Thank you so much for joining us. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.