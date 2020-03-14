Questions arise over president’s possible exposure to the coronavirus

More
The president has been photographed with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus.
2:14 | 03/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Questions arise over president’s possible exposure to the coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"The president has been photographed with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69592288","title":"Questions arise over president’s possible exposure to the coronavirus","url":"/US/video/questions-arise-presidents-exposure-coronavirus-69592288"}