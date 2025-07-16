Raccoon with head stuck in jar rescued by Long Island animal lover
An animal lover helped out a baby raccoon that was seen roaming a Long Island neighborhood for at least two days with a jar stuck on its head.
July 16, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
UN Security Council meets on the humanitarian situation in Gaza
- Live
California Gov. Newsom holds news conference on immigration raids in Los Angeles
- Live
House meets for legislative business
- Live
Senate debates cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting
- Live
Tropical rainstorm along Gulf Coast; flood threat for the Northeast; storms in the Midwest; dangerous heat from coast-to-coast
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump says it's 'highly unlikely' he'll fire Fed's PowellJul 16, 2025
Israel strikes Syrian military headquarters, IDF says4 hours ago
Multiple Louisiana law enforcement leaders charged in immigrant visa fraud scandal4 hours ago
Russian strikes in Ukraine continue amid Trump’s 50-day ceasefire deal window4 hours ago
Western storms pose new risk for wildfires4 hours ago
Iceland volcano erupts, prompting evacuation of popular Blue LagoonJul 16, 2025
Trump faces mounting pressure from allies after Bondi didn't release Epstein filesJul 16, 2025
Suspect arrested after 'American Idol' executive and husband were found deadJul 16, 2025
Tropical rainstorm along Gulf Coast, as wildfires burn in WestJul 16, 2025
Northeast storms turn deadly after 2 killed when car swept away in flash floodsJul 15, 2025
Child abuse charge recommended in drowning of influencer's son: PoliceJul 16, 2025
Cryptocurrency bills face roadblocks in HouseJul 16, 2025
Republicans join call to release Jeffrey Epstein filesJul 16, 2025
NYPD run like the mob, ex-commissioner says in bombshell lawsuitJul 16, 2025
At least 20 killed at US-backed aid site in Gaza, GHF saysJul 16, 2025
Consumer prices on the riseJul 16, 2025
Small plane hijacked in VancouverJul 16, 2025
Pentagon pulling half of the National Guard deployed to support ICE in LAJul 15, 2025
Police release new statement in search for suspect in Maine paddleboarder killingJul 16, 2025
Soccer star Savy King speaks out after heart health emergencyJul 16, 2025
Special election primary in Arizona is latest clash in Democrats' generational fightJul 16, 2025
Prince Harry continues fight against landminesJul 16, 2025
Trump increasingly 'disappointed' with Putin amid ongoing strikes in UkraineJul 15, 2025
Neighbors rescue passengers on board plane that crashed in Florida neighborhoodJul 15, 2025
Emmy nominations buzz as ‘The Bear’ makes historyJul 16, 2025
Top moments as TV's biggest stars and shows receive Emmy nominationsJul 16, 2025
Researchers uncover evidence of a massive dinosaur mating dance arena in ColoradoJul 15, 2025
Waltz faces questions on Signal chat in Senate confirmation hearing for UN ambassadorJul 15, 2025
Over 14 million kids globally have never received a accineJul 15, 2025
Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler says, 'This is not a fulfilling life'Jul 16, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Celebrating 20 Years of ShondalandJul 04, 2025
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022