Radar screens at Newark airport went black again overnight

Radar screens at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport went black again early Friday morning. ABC News' Sam Sweeney reports.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live