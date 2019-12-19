Transcript for Radio host fired for saying he wants 'a nice school shooting'

A radio hosts in Denver has been fire for the controversial comment he made on air chuck bottle well was speaking about the impeachment of president prop when he said. This to his co host. Talking about the never ending impeachment could have tumbled a trump her nephew was revised school shooting through it now. Battle over payment say that now don't even to say that don't call it accidentally. Which no one would be hurt. The station called the comment and appropriate by the well says it was meant as a joke and that he's sorry it was a received that way.

