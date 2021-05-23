Transcript for Rallies and marches held ahead of anniversary of George Floyd’s death

As the nation approaches the one year anniversary of the death of two which will lead the country in the world are taking time to reflect and remember he's all the live. Justice won't arrive Sunday morning Terry's going to leading a march in Brooklyn New York under his brother. People who lose these so was always smoke. Who would do. So there was little to him. So. A 46 year old black man was killed by police on May 25 last year over an alleged misdemeanor offense as death captured on a disturbing cell phone video. Video sparking a movement when he was just frustrated. Spirit to a service. Oh. Something about what still. Just last month former Minneapolis police officer Dave Silva seen in the video with his knee and Lloyds neck was convicted of second degree unintentional murder. Second degree manslaughter and third degree murder his actions that day has had reaching impact on policing. Policies and procedures were revisited in cities and states across the country. President Biden has called on congress to pass police reform legislation named for shortly before the one year anniversary of his death. But it seems unlikely lawmakers will meet that deadline. We have confidence in the negotiators and we've seen them convey publicly that. They feel the vibes are good and they're continuing to make progress the president has also invited Lloyd family to the White House this coming Tuesday to mark the solemn occasion. Beat the blue bay ABC news Washington.

