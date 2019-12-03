Rape kit testing grants lead to 186 new arrests nationwide

From 2015 to 2018, the Manhattan District Attorney's Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Grant Program allotted grants to 32 jurisdictions in 20 states.
0:33 | 03/12/19

Transcript for Rape kit testing grants lead to 186 new arrests nationwide
New at noon the results of an unprecedented. Effort to clear the backlog of so called rape kits. Across the country the initiative was spearheaded by Manhattan district attorney cy Vance rape kits are. Collections and evidence taken during an invasive lengthy examination conducted at a hospital. Rape crisis center. Following sexual assault between what if a teen is when he TV initiative tested more than 55000. Backlog kits across twenty states those tests resulted in 186. New rest. And 64. New convictions.

