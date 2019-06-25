Cardi B pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from two August strip club fights

Cardi B and two others pleaded not guilty for orchestrating fights inside a Queens strip club where two women who were allegedly having an affair with the rapper's husband were injured.
2:40 | 06/25/19

