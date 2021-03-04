Transcript for Rapper DMX currently on life support: Attorney

Attorney for DMX confirmed to Eyewitness News the rapper is on life support at White Plains hospital. He says DMX is relatives tell him the fifty year old had a heart attack. TMZ was first to report to these conditions saying he had a drug overdose. The attorney says DMX his current condition is gray. I'm and not touch let me it's touch with the family. And and that's the social by a British pray for him poked at him. I. Know that is apple trees to make it. But have been well. And concern. DMX is. Real name is Earl Simmons he was born Mount Vernon and grew up in Yonkers he rose to fame. In the ninety's.

