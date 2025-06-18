‘No rate cut’ at Fed meeting, financial analyst predicts

Bankrate’s Greg McBride explains the economic scenarios that could prompt a cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live