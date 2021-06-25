Transcript for Reactions to the sentencing of Derek Chauvin

Let's get right back to Deb Roberts is oh with us in the studio. You've been hearing from people about their expectations. People said they wanted a stiff penalty folks you're talking to. What do you think they're gonna react it would best of all we heard deployed family asking for maximum we've heard people you know and social media I talked to people who should be thought the punishment should fit the crime. Illness and as Dan Harris said it wasn't the fifteen years but it certainly wasn't the Max of 40 years am I can imagine that some people will be disappointed. But again you have to remember this is a police officer who was convicted. Of of killing a man a black man in America doesn't happen very often. The numbers are very small less than 2% are African evicted so I would imagine for a lot of people there is still some satisfaction. That there was actually accountability because at the end of the day with that it's what you hear so often from people that rarely rarely is there accountability. There certainly was in this case. It certainly wasn't a slap on the wrist is I would imagine many people you know will will definitely attest to. Wasn't a maximum but he certainly got a very hefty sentence for what we all witnessed systematic. Killing of a man. And maybe for some people may be for some and restore some faith that there can be justice still a lot of cases out there are some that haven't been decided. But there is justice at least some measure of justice in this case and I would imagine we're gonna hear that from a number of people today. Wanna go back to Alex Phares who has been following this case from the beginning he's there in Minneapolis outside the courtroom Alex you've spoken with the Floyd family on a number of occasions. I don't know if today is just not very much time has passed so far but what what do you make of the sentence 22 and a half years and and what you expect their reaction would be. Well wait I can tell you the family wanted the maximum send tens and we all sort of knew going into this that the judge would probably land somewhere in the middle of that. The family says they did not want the minimum sentence and he did not get that but. Did ultimately. This is about bringing to justice for Jorge Floyd and also making sure that his death was not in vain. I remember interviewing Terrance Lloyd and he said he will continue to talk about his brother every day until change happens here in America and across the world and I think. This sentence handed down by the judge today hot shows that this was much more than just a slap in a written on the rest 22 and a half years. For this and murder which was captured. On on video there wit so the family I'm sure is out receiving this with a mixed emotions right now but I can tell you just. In talking to people on the streets over the last year. They wanted to see this through from the very beginning from the first time they saw that video up until this point this sentencing and many people are ready it's now starting to talk about the trial of the other three officers former officers which will happen next here. So that this is one step in in in a bigger step process but in talking to people in the streets wits about protesters who. Of all backgrounds who have come together you have to remember this case. Despite the sentencing today has already changed America in many many ways people of all backgrounds had come together for a common cause we've seen that across the country. Over the last year and one month and so seeing this sentence. Recognizing that what this police officer did was wrong and sentencing him to 22 and a half years this is what. A lot of people have been asking for just this a recognition. That police officers do not always do the right thing and that black people particularly here in America often often have to deal. With situations like this and are not. The justice is not come to them the way it does to other groups that we also heard the judge in court talk about their how his decision was not. Based on public opinion. But we all know how the criminal justice system here works in America it's not just. To punish those who violate the law but it's also about deterrents to make sure things like this don't how. Happen again or if if it's gonna happen again we note that you will be punished for and I think we're seeing that in the courtroom here. The judge spending a lot of time talking recognizing. This moment here in Minneapolis and Minnesota but really across the country everyone was impacted by this. And the judge wanted to make sure that everyone heard that went all right L express for us thank you so much.

