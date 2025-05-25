Record-breaking travel expected this Memorial Day: AAA

45.1 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

May 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live