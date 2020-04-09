Transcript for Record heat expected Labor Day weekend in West

Now for a look at your Friday morning whether. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Annapolis Maryland. It was part of a storm that brought heavy rain and damaging wind gusts to the DC metro area. The radar shows mostly dry conditions across the country X out. For some showers and thunderstorms from Texas. Arkansas and into Tennessee checking today's high temperatures seventies and eighties for the midwest eighties from Philly to Boston. Triple digit heat in the west could trigger more blackouts in California 86 a Los Angeles. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.