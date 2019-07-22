Transcript for Record setting heat fuels ferocious storms

We begin with millions of Americans finally getting some relief from the heat. But it's coming at a cost. Thunderstorm this slicing into the record setting temperatures lightning strike on a Florida beach injured eight people one critically. Forecasters say it's just the beginning of the severe weather threat. This morning the record setting heat now fueling for Roche is storms. Fire officials in Florida seat eight people were injured after a lightning struck this Clearwater Beach Sunday afternoon I Sobel lightning strike. Right by the U volleyball court. And also nice are heard people saying that yes people who got hit by the lightning. A forty year old man was directly hit quite the strike he's listed in critical condition this morning. Several people rushed to help them perform CPR including this mayor's girlfriend who happens to be a nurse just jump right ensor doing the impressions on the guy in like rotate with other people I hope he's gonna make his girlfriend was a little like right next room on the floor and she was completely traumatized solace is hoping he would make it officials say lifeguards at the beach left their towers due to bad weather. Just minutes before the lightning strike. In the midwest triple digit heat gave way to heavy wind and rain. Levy half a million customers without power Wisconsin and Michigan this weekend had that hit the house and repaired and amend remarked. These storms are now setting their sights on the East Coast according to ABC senior meteorologist rob Marciano. That front has not moved much but it did get through Chicago be dropped all the way out of 76 degrees of senate Cooley is pushing east. But a twenty to thirty degrees cooler with this gonna come some rain maybe some strong thunderstorms. During the day by 5 o'clock DC to Philly to New York's and is going to be really having this in the rainfall department but we are looking forward to that heat relief.

