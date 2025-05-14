Reduce, reuse, recycle: Is it too late?

Experts say it's not too late to do your part to help clean up the planet and reduce human-amplified climate change.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live