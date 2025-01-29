Regional jet down in Potomac River near Reagan Airport, search and rescue underway

A regional jet collided with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia on Wednesday evening, according to DC Fire and EMS.

January 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live