Transcript for Relatives of teen escapee arrested

Friends and failing Evers for teenagers who broke out of a detention center in Tennessee were arrested for allegedly helping two of the teens elude authorities six people now charged with being accessories after the fact. Escape at facilitation of the escape the teens were on a work detail November 30. When their staff supervisor left to respond to a fight elsewhere at the facility the teens got onto an elevator that went through several doors to reach an exit. All but one of them been captured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.