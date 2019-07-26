Transcript for Remains of 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing over 30 years ago found

So this is an area where John l.s body was found by that oil field crew it's about thirty minutes away from her home and you can imagine what this area looked like 34 years ago. It was more or less just an empty field at the time. Al here along county road 34 and a half its busy. Oil field crews heading in an out of an area that will soon be home to weld county's newest pipeline. Along with all the construction traffic a single police car after the remains of two now Matthews were discovered here on Tuesday. It also like to offer our deepest condolences to the Mac news him Janelle was just twelve years old when she went missing on December 20 1984. After performing in a Christmas concert. Last seen at her home on 43 avenue court after a family friend dropped her off I can surely that we are going to be working tirelessly to bring justice to now. For more than three decades her family has been searching for answer it's. Because there is never advice under anything EU just. Her sister Jennifer now lives in Washington. Day it was always difficult case and sometimes like a little while higher at CH Kress. Asked. That's certainly a little bit she was just sixteen when Joan Allen went missing. And since that day comes as my life where eyewitness this here like my scenes of earth and nice. The discovery not the end her family was hoping for we would we're just processing unit in this ad and my mom thinks is right now but something they have been waiting for for years. Just process seen. It's serious it's it's. It's sad thing in the same time are grateful for some clothes. 34 and a half years found near Tony wrote 34 and a half thirty minutes from her home. In the un pais I was. I was. It happened Ferrari's in Weld County meg and Lopez stabbed her seven.

