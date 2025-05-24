Remembering the Uvalde Massacre 3 years later

Investigative reporter Daniela Ibarra reflects on the horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers in 2022.

May 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live