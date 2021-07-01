Transcript for What it would take to remove President Trump with the 25th Amendment

An ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins me now for more on this. Merry out is there are a real chance that the vice president in cabinet would remove president trump from office. In morning you know only in the cabinet members and vice president. No that themselves it would take a majority of the president's cabinet as well as the vice president to come together and agree each and submit formally to congress each candidate believed. That the president is unlisted sworn duties should I think that the president could just eaten Batman go to a vote in the congress should take its use thirds vote in the senate and house to basically remove the president from office and installed vice president. In his age you know I think a lot of legal experts and those watching. Pretty our best. But how sad before yesterday a lot of people also still believed it was our explore right wing extremist should be able to overwhelm police she and biblically correct in sitting members of congress breaching the US capitol and so we are clearly an uncharted legal and political territory here and there is going to EU demands some accountability. And after the stage senator Lindsey Graham has wesun Sicilian. Since it is peace said enough is enough he told Republican colleagues to drop their plans. Two objected the all electoral vote. How significant many of them did so how significant is it to see some of the president's staunchest supporters now seemingly turning away from him. Well it was significant in that they moved much faster in certifying the final. I'll let troll college boat show it made it very clear yesterday that Joseph Biden would be an operating in just two weeks and that he had won the election. With that said I don't senior deputy dean at some grant profile in courage it took a violent insurrection. On our house of democracy. For so any sitting member of congress is plainly and honestly that Joseph Biden hadn't won a free and fair election in this country it's the fact that it took such an ex serene and store should I turn of events I. I think it's going to be remembered probably more than those teachers last night. And merry odds on any other day this would have been the headline but while this is all happening Democrat John Oz up was projected the winner of his run up. Runoff in Georgia that means the Democrats will take control of the senate that's a city appointed out. What does that mean for the Biden administration and could it impact how yesterday's events are investigated. Absolutely this is just huge for the bank administration and it could fundamentally change how the events are investigated when you when I'm pretty happy -- it decides the committees that are formed their might very well be a special committee look into how special investigations. We could teach special prosecutors pointed out we hostages it changes what votes come on the house floor. Even though it seems so close to split a tide that will only be decided by. Vice president elect Connolly parents coming back. Our role as. President of the senate and next tiebreaker votes did Democrat majority which are slim majority. Still is all it is required to basically decide the entire schedule the senate so it is absolutely fundamental or Democrat or her right Mary Alice parks thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.