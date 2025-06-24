Renewable energy not making a difference? Think again

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee explains the impact that renewable forms of energy are having on the environment.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live