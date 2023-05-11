Rep. George Santos calls the criminal charges against him a 'witch hunt'

The embattled congressman is refusing to step down after he pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal counts including wire fraud and money laundering.

May 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live