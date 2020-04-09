Rep. Max Rose: Don’t defund the police

More
Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., blasts Bill DeBlasio as a “horrible mayor driving the city into the ground” while criticizing President Trump’s call to pull federal funding from several Democratic-run cities.
7:18 | 09/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Max Rose: Don’t defund the police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:18","description":"Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., blasts Bill DeBlasio as a “horrible mayor driving the city into the ground” while criticizing President Trump’s call to pull federal funding from several Democratic-run cities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72808064","title":"Rep. Max Rose: Don’t defund the police","url":"/US/video/rep-max-rose-dont-defund-police-72808064"}