Rep. Mike Gallagher: ‘This is not the last time we’re going to see a Chinese balloon’

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke with Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-WI, chair of the House Select Committee on China, about the latest on the suspected Chinese spy balloon over the U.S.

February 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live