Transcript for Report shows California among worst on vaccine equity in US

Over 24% of Californians have received at least one dose of the code in nineteen vaccine sold for. But when it comes to vaccines equity CDC says we're struggling to be blunt were among the worst ranked number 44. Among 48 states on this list badly. I'm not super surprised to fix as governor Newsom changed the distribution strategy several weeks ago. Allocating 40%. Double vaccine doses to zip codes in the most vulnerable here yes misty. Governor Newsom also said that cute eligibility system it's expected to end in five halves weeks and vaccines will be available for all Californians. Assembly member DB cheuse has the 40% equity strategy. Some work for dean your state. The Bay Area. It's meant that even though we represented 20% of the population. The formula only would allow for 2% of these vaccines to go to our population. Twitty legislators signed this letter urging the seat to change his strategy. What you one other assembly members hoping to achieve with this latter we've suggested. A different way of gone about this which is to focus on census tracts. The mission district is one San Francisco's cold in nineteen hot spot. That was him prioritize. The state community members say it couldn't wait any longer on the state. How are opening any second vaccination hub. The CD and you see a sense partnership. Beginning this week we're gonna do walk through for a potential second site and already eyeing an additional sites. In the tenderloin also another hot spot supervised from Pena announced he mobile vaccination effort sit to launch next Tuesday. In San Francisco used Pena EBC 7 NEWS.

