Transcript for UN report states climate change could impact global food systems

Scientists are issuing a dire new warning they say farmers have to change the way they grow food if they want to save the planet though warning was in a new report issued. By the United Nations international panel on climate change. They say a quarter out greenhouse gases in the last ten years have come from farming and land use. Scientists say that if changes are not need they'll be a rapid decline in food production and that means basic foods like. Cereals. Could become more expensive scientists say humans need to eat more plants and less meat in order to lessen. Their impact on the environment.

