Republican congressman discusses deportations under Alien Enemies Act, tariffs

Congressman Nick Lalota (R-NY) discusses the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to carry out deportations, plus tariffs and flight safety Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

April 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live