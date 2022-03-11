Republican, Democratic strategists address Supreme Court hearing

Republican strategist Antonia Ferrier and Democratic strategist Xochitl Hinojosa discuss the significance of the line of questioning on day 3 of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings.

