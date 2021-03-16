Transcript for Republican leaders visit facility for undocumented migrants

You're concerned this morning stemming from the crisis on the southern border some Republicans claim people on the terrorism watch list are now taking advantage of the chaos. Meanwhile the White House is making a new move to accommodate the surge of migrant children arriving at the border. ABC's Andrew temperatures and some Washington with the latest on this Andrew good morning. Good morning cancer some Republicans travel to the border. To see the surgeon migrants. For themselves and now some of these Republicans are claiming that potential terrorists. May be exploiting president Biden's immigration policies. This morning Republican leaders warning about a national security risk claiming people on the terror watch list. Are among the record number of migrants crossing the southern border. This is about the safety and security of our border a group of lawmakers visited overcrowded border facilities and Texas Monday as the Biden administration refuses to allow journalists inside a massive increase in migrant arrivals has coincided with president Biden's reversal of trump -- immigration policy. This is a human heart break the sad part about all of this. It didn't have to happen. This crisis has created by the presidential policies. Of this new administration. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says. Border Patrol agents told the group that some of the individuals crossing the border are on a terror watch list. Gather from Central America. She no else. Iran. Yemen. Sir thank. I walked to the facility. There's more Haitians. Than any other nationality I saw. But some Democrats not buying it. Congressman Rubin guy a go of Arizona tweeting we hear is the chairman of the subcommittee on intelligence and special operations and a border state member of congress. Haven't heard anything about this pretty sure he is either wrong or lying a record 4200. Unaccompanied migrant children. Are now in custody overwhelming US border authorities and facility. The other side of the stricker. That's Mexico right there take a look here this is the Border Patrol on standby during the day at night they tell me it is Nate. The Biden administration now preparing to Dallas convention center to house migrant teenagers the White House refuses to call the surge a crisis calling it a quote big problem and blaming the trump administration. We are. Trying to work through what was eight dismantled an un prepared system. Because of the the the role of the last administration. It's going to take some time to buy the administration didn't inherit this mess. It helped create and unless action is taken to stem the flow of migrants across the border that category five hurricane. Is going to break. The entire system. And now at least one Democrat is criticizing president by in Texas congressman Henry -- are says the Biden administration needs to quote do a better job. Handling the search Kenneth Mona are right Andrew timber there in Washington thank you.

