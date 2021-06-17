Transcript for Republicans criticize Biden for giving Putin 'pass' in high-stakes summit

President Biden is back at the White House after yesterday's historic summit with Russian president Vladimir gluten. Both leaders gave the talks a positive review but couldn't denied all responsibility for cyber attacks and interfering in US elections. Our Rachel Scott also pushed Putin on why his political opponents in Russia are all either imprisoned or dead. What are you so afraid of. Military movement public place matter movement appeared a novel I'm gonna go into detail so. Spare you of them but we've seen pogroms we have seen you know. Polluting hands. Violations and reds in this whole week. And I sympathize with the Americans but we do not want for the same thing to happen on the Russian soil. You didn't answer my question sir if all of your political opponents are dead in prison employees in. Doesn't that send a message that you do not want a fear political fight. People came to the US congress with political should demand it's actually. 400 people. But we're for an people who had criminal charges. I placed on them. Pilot's brain ABC news deputy political director Avery harper for more. On the fallout from this meeting Avery race other potent Dodds Rachel's questions instead pointing to black lives matter protests in the January 6 assault on the capital. And we're a lot of this from food and yesterday he was asked several questions about himself or Russia. And he often pointed to something in the US and stet. Right we saw our who can double down. Form we know what the world sees as human rights abuses. And CE we saw him struggle to answer Rachel's question asked why all of that was going on. I'm you have improved Newsday a former KGB. You know agent in so way he he's using this method of what about us on our to try to deflect. From what the world sees as human rights abuses. And another topic that the Biden couldn't summit. Discussed was a possible prisoner swap. Involving two former US Marines what's the latest on not conversation because what we heard from Putin. During the press conference yesterday was that he sees a possibility that a certain compromise might be found there were his words and that seem to be one of the few answers. Where he didn't give a little bit of direct information in terms of what he and Joseph Biden discussed and some common ground they may have. Right we do know that those those talks are and and that its preliminary stages he could hear our president Joseph Barton yesterday say that he's not gonna walk away from the play. Of those two men who are being detained in Russia. And that we we heard from one of the families are from cover Reid's family saying that there was happy that it was brought up they didn't expect four if their loved ones to be released from from jail. I yesterday. But the fact that it was a topic of conversation that there is momentum there's whole program that their loved ones coming home. So what's your assessment Avery and overall how this meeting went and what does it mean for the relationship between our two countries moving forward. Well you know from Boca probable and the White House you heard bit of optimism. From the White House we know that this wasn't. I'm beating where they expected for there to be reset. Relations with Russia that they were seeking a steeple. And predictable relationship with Russia and it's very clear that that soon world leaders have very different. I views on on how to proceed in and what they're nation's interest Sar and and those those differences aren't likely to be are resolved anytime soon but it does that look. Aaron appear as though I they're heading toward what they actually want it which is a stable and predictable relationship with Russia. And they -- what's the feedback in Washington on how Biden performed here. We're all in all depends on who you ask if you asked Biden's allies of course they're going to its appraisers performance yesterday he. I talked to Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy he said that Barton gave could not pass out former secretary of state Mike Pompeo sat. That he said that listen VVUS says are weaker stage that we are placed on the world stage than on west 48 hours ago whisk. Hard to take back criticism seriously when you think about the V 2018 meetings things from. Including in which trop sided with. Who in over his own intelligence that community and so. You know Lee it remains to be seen what he's going to come from all at meetings but we know that Republicans have slamming Biden today.

