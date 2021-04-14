Transcript for Republicans grill DOJ nominee

As the head of the civil rights division I will bring the same clear I pursuit of justice that has guided me my entire life. I would be honored. For you to grant me this humbling opportunity to surf. At a conference. That featured a number of speakers cold. Violent radicals. Including numerous cop killers political prisoners and POWs. So I got the name of three cop killers to in prison one leading to Cuba. It's not capture scorer com Manning media Abul Jamal. Are. My question to you is do you consider them political prisoners. No I am I am not familiar rates. Their cases I've never worked on this matter as the conference say you're referring to senator was organized by the late doctor Manning Mara well. Who was the director of the institute for research in African American studies I was not the organizer of that conference but I provided logistical support. As a student at that time. He's still at BKD funding the police. I I do not advocate. UN and the great diverting some of the current funding for police for other purposes. Well you may be referencing an op and that chairman let Grassley reference and I don't have the power of the purse didn't have the power of the purse behind me Seau. I talked about a way to allocate at limited budget of resources in a way that hidden. Insure that police are able to do their jobs more effectively and insured community safety and that I'm pleased and excited. The president bite and has committed 300 million new dollars. To cops and that we're now in a world in which were working with more resources to tackle these problems. Miss Clark was officer Darren Wilson justified when he shot and killed Michael brown and Ferguson Missouri into Gaza for change. Sit there Jersey there is a trial under way right now senator and I like millions of people and sitting back and and watching the trial in six plays out and I'm prepared to accept the verdict of the jury. November of 20/20 just a few months ago that was not exactly what you said you sit bet on this day grand jury chose not to indict Darren Wilson. The killing of Michael Brown. It's a powerful reminder of why we need to make clear that black clubs matter. Was officer Darren Wilson justified or not in the shooting of Michael brown and first in Missouri in 2000 porting. Anita Gupta has said he wise Eric Holder has said he walk us through different investigations said he was asking you what's here was not justified shooting. And as a private citizen end. Based on the facts that I know I'm not privy to that details that the federal government may have been privy to in the course of its investigation as a private citizen there is something. That feels unfair. And just I issued 87 page report. As not a private as a grand jury sensitive information missile secrets and 87 page report released by the needed duped when she ran the office to a sparkling. It concluded that the shooting was justified. What might on the hot you obviously do not want to take the position the shooting was justified despite what Eric Holder community group that set him factual answer simple questions yesterday. Let's turn to another case which judge. Senator the senator could you please just lowered. Opportunity respond and play well dominant pattern in erupting me repeatedly that this happened the last time we had a hearing. I'm sorry and I won't do it all he called to vote in violation this mid April Levy additional time but I liked give her chance to complete her answer I'd ask straight simple yes no question multiple times refuses to answer it. Thank you that your input.

