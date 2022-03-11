Republicans react to Biden’s speech, Zelenskyy’s address

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul doesn’t want a U.S.-imposed no-fly zone over Ukraine but says the U.S. needs to be ready to respond appropriately if Russia uses chemical weapons.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live