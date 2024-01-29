Republicans release impeachment articles against Mayorkas

- House Republicans are expected to vote Tuesday on articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. They accuse him of violating his oath of office.

January 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live