Transcript for Rescued hiker Amanda Eller tells her survival story

And we're checking back in Owen a miracle of a story Amanda Eller was the 35 year old yoga teacher who was rescued after being lost for seventeen days. In a dense forest in Hawaii. While she broke her leg and suffered a skin infection and severe sunburn. She called the journey of survival extremely spiritual thought want to go to Marcus Moore in Maui with the latest markets. We saw a remarkable news conference yesterday a man that Eller. Answering questions from reporters for the very first time since her miraculous rescue some two weeks. After she vanished in the makah while forced here on the island of valley in Hawaii. And now we saw her once again in that wheelchair to a her feet bandage but as she's in in good spirits and says that her recovery is going well we've learned some. Fascinating details. About how she up tried to get searchers to to notice her she said that. She's sought at least twenty helicopters flying over during her two week all two week ordeal. And they were that close to seeing her but they didn't. And she said at one point she was. A putting SOS on Roxy also left clothing bits and pieces of clothing out a hoping that rescuers and those choppers are above would see. That she was there and she also stood on rocks waving her hands hoping to get their attention but. The saga continued for her. And she endured the big difficult conditions a she was exposed to that sign which left herb are burnt. And we also know that she did injure her leg. In a fault and and I want you to listen for a moment. I had what was going through her mind is this went on for four for days on end and how I've truly was a test of her faith to Nicholas. Helicopters passing over and standing on rocks and making them down a passing over and they're not seeing any visible. You lose hope I'm so grateful to be alive grateful for every breath grateful for everything. And I held by never lose that. And so she had this news conference for about an hour and you know in a remarkable moment. The attention shifted from her. And to another missing hiker 35 grown man a man his name is no woman and she actually prayed for him. And the search and she hoped to encourage him and the searches in the midst of this ordeal and that was just really. Our Kimberly that was a moving moment for everyone who was there. But someone who had endured and hit survived. The unthinkable was now are turning her attention. And her thoughts to someone who's in. The same situation so. What's also interesting is that some of the same people who searched for her these volunteers. They are in the midst of the the search for Noah. Who still has has not been found but down she is in good spirits as she continues her recovery she. A hopes to be back on her feet out of that wheelchair an awful creche is within the next couple of weeks. And she also said that she wants to get back to work soon. Kimberly. Thank you markets and we sure hope so seeing her prey as pretty. Pretty moving there.

