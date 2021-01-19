Transcript for Residents asked to shelter in place in Poconos after multiple shootings

And Pennsylvania people in the Poconos were told to shelter in place after four people were shot. At four separate locations the victim survived including a one shot in the head near a tobacco store until Rihanna. Another shooting was near a dollar general store the gunman was still on the run overnight. Breaking overnight a demonstration in New York turning violent it followed a peaceful march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. People and crowds clashed with police after crossing the Brooklyn Bridge reportedly throwing bottles at officers would know multiple officers were injured dozens of people taken into con city.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.