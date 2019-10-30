Transcript for Residents take shelter from wildfires as winds pick up

What's going on in Thousand Oaks, California that's were roaming approved. Is standing by at an evacuation center with a number of residents. Grameen how are they coping with these fires there. DeVon we're here at the Thousand Oaks evacuation center like you said these are evacuees from the Simi Valley fire this is Alina and may get you talk to us about what it was like this morning. How much time did you have to get out what did you grab. It was something that happened very quickly and being the first of NB god our. Voluntary evacuation. And then within. Half an hour 45 minutes to cut demand attorney and this is something that we ticket to reuse used to for the first time and Regis. Had to take care of everything went in 45 minutes whether to what to take rich ago. What do we need to do you answered the phone calls and it was very. Terrifying. Do you feel safe now here here with your daughter. Absolutely and luckily my husband is in town he travels a lot eons we are all together and stay together because a lot of friends calling us. Asking us to go to them but I I really do appreciate it but it's really safe here at Red Cross helping that's alive. Either companies they're giving here. TV and that didn't use our role here as you know in we get the best here. Thank you so much and DeVon is twenty DC to a couple that was also evacuated last year with the woolsey's fire they weren't actually different the earthquake over the summer. You guys are no strangers to evacuating under a short notice how do you guys prepare for this is normally at life now it. On the evening we have in the garage at brown who can't pitch pan. The clothes. Many US. Medications. Eller alas the clothes and all fifteen Q thirteen Q would need him to Karachi may act as things. Mostly from earthquake readiness and again her corset company. Core flyers here. And last year you guys were evacuated for two days what are you anticipating this here you prepare to be away from your home her multiple days. What's going on your hand but about speed life and it's that split time in meat and send the act happy that I each Tammy. Can you do in the people here at the Centre dean absolutely. Wonderful to on offense entering. That great meal I'm not talking to coat and a sense that you can't hate kids eat you take it that. Watch issued life woods and talking she happens. And there's no choice again I think you thanks so much DeVon this is what's happening here at these evacuation center in passing out. Birmingham thanks so much those folks finding a silver lining in this is in the sense a humor just happy. To be alive.

