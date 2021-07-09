Transcript for First responders struggle with long-term health effects 20 years after 9/11

One a shifts to the weekend marking twenty years since the terror attacks on 9/11. So many are still mourning those that we lost and some survivors are still dealing with physical and mental effects. From that day ABC's Reyna Roy explains how one federal program is helping survivors move forward. Out of Freddie yeah. Speaking my paper. When heard that noise it's the deafening sounds in this sudden screams for help but even twenty years later tourist Dennis are still can't state this sound what's unbearable. It was I think to myself my cat that planes flying awfully and I hope when that you'll down. I heard the crash this scenes from her lower Manhattan apartment just blocks from the World Trade Center I'm people were running and running that we. And this second plane came this way re playing in her mind every day especially come September when I came out of the lobby. I so that caliber he. I started to scream and assist. People like something people are jumping the policeman stopped Beattie says. You can go back to you house Dennis. So when he got back to your department what did it look like here believe it looks like the white. Election don't. But he was dust. Settled. I eat I sit out medicated. And she believes that cleanup of toxic dust did some major damage. Three years later two bouts of pneumonia revealing breathing issues blinked back to 9/11 and sure enough they found something mighty mountains they found out. That have. CO PP Dennis are paid thousands for medication over the years out of her own pocket until she got a letter in 2015 explaining she was eligible for the World Trade Center or health program. Which offers free health care for 9/11 related conditions Hispanic federation president and CEO Frankie Moran's is working to reach more survivors. In hopes of getting them the help they need. They always suspected that that something was wrong. And that there was something that really triggered to symptoms but now to be able to connect it to. What happened to them mentally and physically it is really transforming. Lives. The federation estimates about 400000. People were here in the downtown New York City area that day and in the following weeks. And may have been affected physically or mentally. It only a fraction of them had taken advantage of the program. The program also offers resource is like therapy evaluating data not a number of me have suffered from panic attacks in and deep trance in. And society off and as we remember two decades later a reminder there's still a long road ahead for so many in this country of course we don't want to forget but. Effect Decker thank you have a cut and somebody keeps doing that he never healed reader Roy ABC news New York. Time and I think Serena Roy for that report and for more let's go now a former NYPD officer Reggie hill lair he spent over 850. Hours. At ground zero and the Staten Island landfills that wreckage from the ground zero went to. Doing security and searching for remains. We also doctor Michael crane with us medical director for the World Trade Center and clinical center at Mount Sinai Medical Center thank you both. For being here Reggie I'd like to start with you know you spent months after the attacks helping in the rescue and the recovery efforts the investigation. It's been nearly twenty years now how do you feel looking back twenty years later. Those deals like the lifetime ago and also feels like yesterday. There's certain things I remember clearly and certain things I. Specially that day remember clear how beautiful laws. And the room. So. I'm sixty years old I'm Apple's thirty you can but it. What is it. And I know that in march of 2005. Your will your wife discovered a lump. On the side of your neck you received a diagnosis of thyroid cancer at 34. And not long after that an additional diagnosis of multiple myeloma some blood cancer. That's now been dormant in your system for fifteen years what set journey been like since those days at ground zero. And then follow weighing how your health has been impacted by that day along with so many other people who are there that day. And it's totally different stages. First phase words of course the parts of our son we are more concerned about. Ban non. And when I developed flu like symptoms a month after his Warren. That picture that shows up I significance. Of I didn't want him to get 60 normal I'm Webb Lennar. Mark west discovered along those who is pregnant. And I decided to go. In the first phase with our cancer insists should you really aren't you didn't know. What to expect. And then when they didn't surgery or radiation. As planned need to read a little bit better and ban Nam. How to go back to my primary. Doctor Who discover I was anemic. He referred to 200. Humans houses is up O'Meara biopsy. And sent its most dominant I want my chest. And leave it like another one in last year. That was based shooter who owns a stream what is going to see you. Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital Manhattan. Needs said we converted it may say they can't do anything now its ace and the matter. So I bought up shady and they said but didn't have an average students three years he becomes and married. And the answer different days where its tests are kind of numb needy precedent. NI that was probably the darkest period where ital almost stories are going it also don't like. That was my job had to do it. So. Our lady came excess there's. After months ability and nothing happens and it didn't just don't like okay everything's included so early each separate states it is what it is they're. Italy's fifty years later I'm not asymptomatic so really breaks open to the new mothers what. The states. And and we are so glad that it is dormant right now in that you're doing so well. Doctor crane as Reggie mention that everyone's been so lucky according to the CDC at least 28331. Responders and survivors. Have passed from illnesses related to being on the site that day what's your experience been like seeing first responders. Dealing with these medical implications after putting their lives on the line. Well first of all of them are just last salute officer aware obviously. Narrowed her courageous gentlemen adding that. I have to say. He is typical of retired folks we see in our program. We are brave their altruistic. Everything we can possibly give them in terms of medical care. The story the there are of numerous cancers. That developing World Trade Center responders. And certainly blood cancers encourage cancers. Or what are among them. And end the EU had stated we are grateful for is that is that bureau good act gives us the capability. Of responding. And treating those cancers. And then continuing to monitor. A program. I remember his over the course. Can underscored the importance of the program and the success of the program. In reducing. Cancer mortality and improving the survival. Of cancer patients. I remember that scene in part a tribute to the fact that we're dealing with a previously very. Healthy population marine officer clear as a really. Very healthy looking guy and they have tremendous. Internal resources. Obviously supporters family and that's all very important. But I think the program also. It was really contributed to no no longer survival of these patients get. This is one brave man you're sitting with today. That's for sure and doctor crane do you expect to see more. 9/11 related long term health effects down the road different from what we're seeing now how do these people. Move forward. So I think principle I highly recommend that it all responders come to the World Trade Center programs. We'd probably have about 90%. Now enrolled but every responder should command. And so should all survivors take advantage program community program. We do expects. He viewed the prevalent illnesses that changed a bit. Were not exactly sure what is coming. However. We are prepared. Just the group prepared Eden. Are meeting cancer or deal. Whatever the responders spring which is related to world trade and I think that's the real strength of this program as a a built in to the drug act. It allows us to really respond. To our news. We have these tremendously courageous people. Like this officer. Who really make us want to work. As hard as we care of revenge for their heroics. And a lack of motivation there on shore so Reggie twenty years later how do you in your colleagues cope. With this idea of being heroes knowing you saved lives that day but also knowing that you put your own lives and health on the line to do it. Well we just accept that's what we sign notes war and I must point out looking at a previous report are you guys just. Ears still kind of shocking that people who. I'm not gay check out. I remember when I was diagnosed I was very vocal in my precinct. Everybody got to Wear down there yet checked out you just it is going to look. On I had no problem talking about a Haiti if I can tell. People checked out they should people who want to check out it works very adamant. These are somebody moved the bravest people are never net. I'm working with me in his apartment and turned of their own how safe we're kind of scared or him downplaying it. And even just normal people owe relatives friends that we say. When I talk about and I Letterman can silence a room when it's eight jets from 9/11 IT zero. This is so people only get checked out I just. If you were down there either or Ers who aren't there if you just working in the area to get checked out Jerry especially now. Does it drove it. Hasn't really hard pressed socially don't do not doubt. How covering what now is covered its. Jungle are but there's no excuse sport now years later. Officer Reggio Laird doctor Michael crane it's great to have you both and again thank you both are working did and the work that you're doing. But you did you hear most. And you can check out the ABC news 9/11 special the longest shadow streaming on Hulu right now ABC news will also have live coverage of the anniversary of 9/11. Twenty years later America remembers that's this Saturday at 8 AM eastern right here on ABC news lives.

