Restaurant owner uses remote-controlled car to deliver check

More
An Alabama restaurant owner delivered a check to a customer while maintaining a safe distance by using a remoted-controlled car.
3:00 | 03/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Restaurant owner uses remote-controlled car to deliver check

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"An Alabama restaurant owner delivered a check to a customer while maintaining a safe distance by using a remoted-controlled car.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69760489","title":"Restaurant owner uses remote-controlled car to deliver check","url":"/US/video/restaurant-owner-remote-controlled-car-deliver-check-69760489"}