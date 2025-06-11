Ret. Army lieutenant general reacts to upcoming military parade in Washington, D.C.

Doug Lute, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, discusses President Trump's warning that "any" protesters at Saturday's military parade in D.C. will be "met with heavy force."

June 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live