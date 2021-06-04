Retired Minnesota judge: Police department ‘needed reform’

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with retired Minnesota senior judge Kevin Burke about the Derek Chauvin trial testimony and the Minneapolis Police Department.
5:21 | 04/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Retired Minnesota judge: Police department ‘needed reform’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:21","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with retired Minnesota senior judge Kevin Burke about the Derek Chauvin trial testimony and the Minneapolis Police Department.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76887708","title":"Retired Minnesota judge: Police department ‘needed reform’","url":"/US/video/retired-minnesota-judge-police-department-needed-reform-76887708"}