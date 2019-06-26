Transcript for 'Revenge suicide' is why CT mom vanished: Lawyer

First public comments from coaches do lows came at a custody status hearing this morning he did not address the disappearance of his wife but instead. He had a message for his children now this strange couple have five children together ages eight through thirteen. They are currently in the custody of the mother of Jennifer do lows. She was last seen on May 24. Investigators say she was the victim of a serious physical assault and her garage but after exhaustive searches the picture of mother. Has yet to be located but to stimulus and his girlfriend have both been charged with tampering with evidence. And since that a judge has ordered that he had no contact with his children and that's why he spoke out today and it. Sort of tell my children. Their cost of the on my mind. And that they love and kindness and very much. Now the attorney for approaches do hosted addressed the criminal investigation he said his team is actually investigating a revenge. Suicide theory. The disappearance of Jennifer do lows. If you that is based on what he says our comments made to protest do those for her safety. And well being.

