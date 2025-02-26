Reverse migration begins at US-Mexico border

ABC News’ Matt Rivers reports from Mexico City on the immigration slowdown.

February 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live