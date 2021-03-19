T. rex shows off fierce skiing skills

More
A Colorado man in a T. rex costume ski jumped from his roof after heavy snowfall in the region.
1:19 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for T. rex shows off fierce skiing skills

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"A Colorado man in a T. rex costume ski jumped from his roof after heavy snowfall in the region.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76548035","title":"T. rex shows off fierce skiing skills","url":"/US/video/rex-shows-off-fierce-skiing-skills-76548035"}