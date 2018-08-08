Transcript for Rick Gates' new testimony

The cross examination of Rick gates picks up again this morning in Washington. Teaches the business partner former trump campaign chairman Paul man a four. He faced a brutal day on the stand Tuesday as prosecutors try to chisel away at his credibility and reveal what they call his secret life including an affair. It was she simply Ramos has the details morning Stephanie. Hey Maggie good morning that's right Rick gates will take the stand again today. And defense attorneys for palm at a fort will likely grill again and try to discredit him but Ricky is trying to make it very clear to jurors that he's a changed man. And that he's ready to tell the truth. After a full day of questioning Rick gates the government's star witness will take the stand again today to testify against former trump campaign chairman Paul man a fort. On trial in Alexandria Virginia Amanda Ford is accused of V dating taxes. I'm sixty million dollars earned in overseas lobbying and consulting work for you Russian basking Ukrainian political party. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges including bank fraud and lying to the IRS. In court gates admitted to hiding millions of dollars in more than a dozen offshore accounts for man a fort. Detailing how his former mentor and bosque. Allegedly instructed him to not report foreign bank accounts to avoid paying taxes on them did you report payments from foreign bank accounts the prosecutor asked. Gates answered mr. Mann of fort directed basically that we did not need to report them. Gates has already pled guilty to conspiracy and lying to federal authorities but hasn't been sentenced yet met a forts lawyers painting him as someone who agree to cooperate with prosecutors. In exchange for a more lenient sentence even questioning gates about his secret life including an extra marital affair pay for with money he embezzled. Men a forts lawyers trying to chip away at gates' credibility. Gates fighting back insisting he's ready to tell the truth saying I'm here to take responsibility. Gates could face more than fifty years in prison MacKey can expect a pretty apparent us in DC for us thank you.

