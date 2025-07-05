What to know about rip currents

Wyatt Werneth, spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association, discusses rip currents and how you can stay safe at the beach this summer.

July 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live